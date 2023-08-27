Awareness campaign about breastfeeding

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :An awareness campaign has been launched about the benefits of breastfeeding for babies, which will continue from August 28 to Sept 4.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar inaugurated the campaign at Basic Health Unit (BHU) Muradpur. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Rehan and Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Dr Shiraz were also present.

The assistant commissioner inspected the information desk, set up for creating awareness, and got briefing from the officers concerned.

He said mother's milk is the best natural food for an infant. By breastfeeding her babies, mothers can also protect themselves from dangerous diseases. He directed the officers and staff of the Health Department to take the message to every house during the awareness week.

Meanwhile, AC Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar visited the Union Council Kharota Sayedan and reviewed the cleanliness drive under 'Ab Gaon Chamkein Gay' programme.