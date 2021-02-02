Awareness campaign about typhoid launched

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :District Health Authorities has launched an awareness campaign for students and teachers about the benefits of typhoid vaccination at schools.

Health education Officer Shafique Ahmed Asif said here on Tuesday the vaccination campaign for safety of children having age between 9 months to 15 years from typhoid fever was very important.

He said that health teams were vaccinating the children at health centers, government hospitals as well as schools.