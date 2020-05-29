UrduPoint.com
Awareness Campaign Against Corona Virus Launched In Bajaur: Fayyaz Sherpao

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 06:43 PM

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Fayyaz Sherpao Friday said that an awareness campaign has been launched in Bajaur for prevention of Corona virus in which Assistant Commissioner Khar Fazal Rahim, Assistant Navagai Habibullah Wazir, TMA and Tehsildars will participate

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Fayyaz Sherpao Friday said that an awareness campaign has been launched in Bajaur for prevention of Corona virus in which Assistant Commissioner Khar Fazal Rahim, Assistant Navagai Habibullah Wazir, TMA and Tehsildars will participate.

While TMA and rescue teams will spray disinfectant at different places on a daily basis. He said in a message to the people that the number of corona virus cases were increasing in Bajaur, people should use masks, stay at home and ensure implementation of SOPs in the bazaars.

All the bazaars should be lined with white lime to keep a distance from each other and also not to seat too many passengers in the vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner visited Khar Bazaar and distributed hand sanitizers and masks among the common people and shopkeepers there.

Haji Lali Shah, Founder of Bajaur Chamber and President Khar Bazar and Muhammad Afzal Khan, Executive Member of the Federation were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner on the occasion said that they should avoid the deadly disease like Corona and save others as well. He directed the traders to take precautionary measures by the government and appealed to them to wear masks. The Deputy Commissioner appealed to the people of Bajaur to cooperate fully with the administration for the eradication of this disease.

