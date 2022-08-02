UrduPoint.com

Awareness Campaign Against Drug Addiction Launched

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2022 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Welfare Department on Tuesday launched an awareness campaign against drug addiction and displayed penaflexes at different prominent locations of district Kohat.

Led by District Officer Social Welfare Amjad Afridi, negotiating team held several meetings with different communities, elders, academicians, students and other stakeholders as part of awareness.

The participants were briefed about services provided in detoxification and rehabilitation centres, including free boarding and lodging, treatment, and skills training to drug addicts to make them useful citizens of the society.

The stakeholders appreciated the efforts of social welfare department against drug abuse and demanded holding of such meetings in other parts of the province to achieve the goal of drug free society.

