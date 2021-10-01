Awareness campaign against women harassment to be launched in varsities: Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has announced to launch an awareness campaign in universities against harassment of women, while recommendations from the Vice-Chancellors have also been sought regarding legislation and other measures to deal with harassment issue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has announced to launch an awareness campaign in universities against harassment of women, while recommendations from the Vice-Chancellors have also been sought regarding legislation and other measures to deal with harassment issue.

A committee comprising nine Vice Chancellors, headed by Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences, Dr Javed Ikram, has also been constituted which will submit recommendations to Governor Punjab in two weeks.

He said this while addressing a ceremony on the occasion of Centennial Celebrations at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) on Thursday.

He also inaugurated a memorial building in this connection at Lahore College for Women University. Vice-Chancellor Lahore College for Women University Dr Bushra Mirza, Educationist Imran Masood and MPA Uzma Kardar were also present on the occasion.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that unfortunately, the incidents of women harassment were on the rise. It was high time that strict measures must be taken to curb such incidents, adding that all sections of society will have to work together in this regard. He said that we had also announced to launch an awareness campaign in the universities. He said that it was the top priority of the government to provide protection to the women, adding that all measures will be taken to ensure the safety of women. He said that in order to improve the quality of higher education political interference in the universities had been eliminated and will not be tolerated at any cost.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that a nine-member committee headed by Javed Akram-Vice Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences had also been formed to prepare recommendations regarding the prevention of incidents of harassment.

The members of the committee include Vice-Chancellor University of South Asia, Mian Imran Masood, Vice-Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Prof. Dr Masood Sadiq, Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Women's University Dr Anila Kamal, Vice-Chancellor Lahore College for Women University Dr Bushra Mirza, Prof. Dr Rukhsana Kausar Vice Chancellor Government College University of Women Sialkot, Vice-Chancellor Punjab Tainjin University Dr Abdul Sattar Shakir, Vice-Chancellor University of Education Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, and Vice-Chancellor University of Engineering and Technology Lahore Prof. Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar.

He said that no country can make progress without the contribution of women, adding that PTI government firmly believes in women empowerment to put the country on the path to progress and prosperity. He urged that it was very important to curb such incidents so that women can play their role in the development of country.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistan needs unity and solidarity to overcome the internal and external challenges. There was no dearth of talent in Pakistan, adding that all it needs commitment and hard work to succeed in any field. He said that youth was ray of hope for the country and PTI led government believes in creating opportunities for them. He said that Pakistan will be made strong and prosperous under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that India was misleading the international community with fake propaganda and lies, adding that we had exposed the face of India in the world and we will continue to expose it. India was committing the worst terrorism against Kashmiris and the resolution of Kashmir issue was necessary for regional peace, he stressed.