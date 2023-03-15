Awareness campaign for restaurants, food handlers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Food Authority has started an awareness campaign for the restaurant and food handlers to maintain the cleanliness and hygiene standards of the eatables in the Federal capital.

The food team along with the deputy director operations visited sectors G-8 and I-8 for the introductory campaign to train food handlers regarding hygiene standards, maintaining edible's quality and keeping the surroundings clean and pleasant, said a press release.

The chambers, restaurants, associations and food factories are also taken on board regarding the initiative to provide clean food and healthier environment for the citizens.