UrduPoint.com

Awareness Campaign For Restaurants, Food Handlers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Awareness campaign for restaurants, food handlers

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Food Authority has started an awareness campaign for the restaurant and food handlers to maintain the cleanliness and hygiene standards of the eatables in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Food Authority has started an awareness campaign for the restaurant and food handlers to maintain the cleanliness and hygiene standards of the eatables in the Federal capital.

The food team along with the deputy director operations visited sectors G-8 and I-8 for the introductory campaign to train food handlers regarding hygiene standards, maintaining edible's quality and keeping the surroundings clean and pleasant, said a press release.

The chambers, restaurants, associations and food factories are also taken on board regarding the initiative to provide clean food and healthier environment for the citizens.

Related Topics

Islamabad

Recent Stories

First Lady of North Macedonia visits GWU

First Lady of North Macedonia visits GWU

10 minutes ago
 Russia Identifies Over 130 Contacts of Anthrax Pat ..

Russia Identifies Over 130 Contacts of Anthrax Patients - Official

13 minutes ago
 French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter ..

French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Could Not Hit US Drone

13 minutes ago
 IMF Finalizing $15.6Bln Lending Program for Ukrain ..

IMF Finalizing $15.6Bln Lending Program for Ukraine to Unveil in Few Days - Repo ..

13 minutes ago
 PDSRU completes first phase of training for IDSRS

PDSRU completes first phase of training for IDSRS

10 minutes ago
 Oil Market Down 7% as US Banking Crisis Spreads to ..

Oil Market Down 7% as US Banking Crisis Spreads to Europe With Credit Suisse's W ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.