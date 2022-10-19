UrduPoint.com

Awareness Campaign For Wheat Growers Started

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2022 | 01:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The agriculture department started a village to village awareness campaign for growers to increase per acre wheat crop.

Agriculture Director Chaudhry Abdul Hamid on Wednesday said that special teams,comprising agriculture field staff, were holding awareness seminars at village level and providing useful tips to farmers to increase per acre production.

He said that wheat growers should apply potassium and phosphorus at the time of wheat cultivation.

He said that a special help counter had also been set up for the provision of important information by the department.

