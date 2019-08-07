UrduPoint.com
Awareness Campaign Kicks Off In Karachi: Minister For Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi

Wed 07th August 2019

Awareness campaign kicks off in Karachi: Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi expressed here on Wednesday that Lets Clean Karachi campaign kicked off and it would spread awareness among masses, adding thousands of tons of garbage had been dumped in sea water per annum which could halt the trade through shipping.

While talking to a private news channel, he stated Lets Clean Pakistan would boost the economy of the city as it would promote its trade and cultural activities, five main drains and stream would be trash and plastic free in first phase of the operation.

The Minister underlined that a couple of years ago he witnessed the flowing offal after Eid ul Azha in streets and in flats as well because nullahs were overflowed due to heavy rainfall during the monsoon season.

During last years the stagnant rainwater mixed with the remains of the animals served as a serious health hazard for citizens moreover many people lost their lives or stayed critically ill due to spread of gastrointestinal, diarrhea and typhoid, he mentioned.

"It is a positive initiative that all institutions and stakeholders are on board to beautify the city as it is needed the most because many house owners had erected houses and buildings on the compact of massive heaps and on drains," he mentioned.

Collective efforts would help to change the entire city look and eliminate the black mafia from the city, he added.

