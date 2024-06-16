Awareness Campaign Launched On Aircraft Safety, Bird Strike Mitigation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2024 | 07:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The Information and Public Relations Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday initiated a comprehensive awareness campaign aimed at enhancing aircraft safety and mitigating the risks associated with bird strikes.
The Primary objective of the campaign is to educate the public on the importance of maintaining cleanliness in areas surrounding airport jurisdictions. Community members have been urged to adhere to the guidelines to ensure the safety of air travel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Residents are advised to refrain from disposing off waste near airport areas, as garbage attracts birds, which significantly increases the risk of bird strikes.
The presence of domesticated birds, particularly pigeons, poses an extreme danger to the safety of all flights, including takeoff and landing. Citizens are therefore urged to avoid bird keeping and pigeon flying near airport premises.
Additionally, kite flying near airports has been identified as a serious threat to aircraft operations. The public, particularly the youth, is requested to avoid this activity within airport vicinities.
Another serious challenge to aircraft safety is aerial firing, a dangerous practice that can interfere with aircraft operations. The public is strongly discouraged from engaging in this activity.
The use of laser beam lights near airports is also strictly prohibited, as they can distract and temporarily blind pilots during critical phases of flight.
The Information and Public Relations Department emphasizes that community cooperation is vital for the success of this campaign. By following these guidelines, residents can contribute to safer skies and prevent potential aviation hazards.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All set to celebrate Eid ul Azha in Kashmir with religious zeal, fervor tomorrow28 seconds ago
-
LGH completes arrangements for treatment of patients on Eid days32 seconds ago
-
Faithful prepare to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha36 seconds ago
-
LHC CJ condole death of slain lawyers in Attock11 minutes ago
-
PML-N always focused on public welfare: Awais Leghari11 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur visits SMC Control Room for cleanliness on Eid11 minutes ago
-
Uncle of journalist Nisar Ali Khan passed away21 minutes ago
-
No water shortage on Eid: WASA41 minutes ago
-
Huge cache of arms recovered in successful operation50 minutes ago
-
Eidul Azha: A symbol of unwavering faith, obedience of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), Hazrat Ismail (AS) to A ..50 minutes ago
-
Punjab minister reviews Eid security arrangements51 minutes ago
-
Police foil arms smuggling bid, recover cache of arms51 minutes ago