Awareness Campaign Launched On Aircraft Safety, Bird Strike Mitigation

Published June 17, 2024

Awareness campaign launched on Aircraft safety, bird strike mitigation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) The Information and Public Relations Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday initiated a comprehensive awareness campaign aimed at enhancing aircraft safety and mitigating the risks associated with bird strikes.

The Primary objective of the campaign is to educate the public on the importance of maintaining cleanliness in areas surrounding airport jurisdictions. Community members have been urged to adhere to the guidelines to ensure the safety of air travel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Residents are advised to refrain from disposing of waste near airport areas, as garbage attracts birds, which significantly increases the risk of bird strikes. The presence of domesticated birds, particularly pigeons, poses an extreme danger to the safety of all flights, including takeoff and landing. Citizens are, therefore, urged to avoid bird keeping and pigeon flying near airport premises.

Additionally, kite flying near airports has been identified as a serious threat to aircraft operations. The public, particularly the youth, is requested to avoid this activity within airport vicinity. Another serious challenge to aircraft safety is aerial firing, a dangerous practice that can interfere with aircraft operations. The public is strongly discouraged from engaging in this activity. The use of laser beam lights near airports is also strictly prohibited, as they can distract and temporarily blind pilots during critical phases of flight.

The Information and Public Relations Department emphasizes that community cooperation is vital for the success of this campaign. By following these guidelines, residents can contribute to safer skies and prevent potential aviation hazards.

