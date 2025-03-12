Open Menu

Awareness Campaign Launched To Prevent Aedes (dengue) Mosquitoes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 08:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) A special awareness campaign was launched in the district to prevent Aedes (dengue) mosquitoes here on Wednesday.

Following the instructions of District Coordinator Epidemic Dr. Ahmed Farooq and Deputy District Health Officer Dr.

Zunir Anwar, the Entomologist Muhammad Sajid Aslam, along with the focal person of Akhuwat First University located in 250 R.B. organized an awareness session in which a large number of teachers and students participated.

The entomologist gave a detailed lecture on the identification of Aedes mosquitoes, possible breeding sites and important steps to prevent it.

Later, an awareness walk was also organized.

