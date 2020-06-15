Awareness campaign launches about safety of coronavirus

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Orakzai Wasil Khan Khattak, under the supervision of the district administration,civil defense staff,volunteers and Tiger Force volunteers conducted awareness campaigns in various markets and places of the district on the implementation of SOPs against coronavirus

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Orakzai Wasil Khan Khattak, under the supervision of the district administration,civil defense staff,volunteers and Tiger Force volunteers conducted awareness campaigns in various markets and places of the district on the implementation of SOPs against coronavirus.

Masks and sanitizers were also distributed among the people on the occasion. The people of Orakzai were urged to wear masks when going out of their homes and make sure to wash their hands with soap to prevent from the spread of the coronavirus.