UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Awareness Campaign Launches About Safety Of Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:57 PM

Awareness campaign launches about safety of coronavirus

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Orakzai Wasil Khan Khattak, under the supervision of the district administration,civil defense staff,volunteers and Tiger Force volunteers conducted awareness campaigns in various markets and places of the district on the implementation of SOPs against coronavirus

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Orakzai Wasil Khan Khattak, under the supervision of the district administration,civil defense staff,volunteers and Tiger Force volunteers conducted awareness campaigns in various markets and places of the district on the implementation of SOPs against coronavirus.

Masks and sanitizers were also distributed among the people on the occasion. The people of Orakzai were urged to wear masks when going out of their homes and make sure to wash their hands with soap to prevent from the spread of the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Mozambique discuss ways to curb COVID-19 impa ..

16 minutes ago

Wasa to start digital survey in city: MD

3 minutes ago

AC Kohat visit Women, Children Family park

3 minutes ago

HCSTCI advices traders to strictly follow SOPs

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister presides over provincial parliament ..

6 minutes ago

Lockdown tightened for protection of human lives: ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.