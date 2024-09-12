Open Menu

Awareness Campaign On Education Held For Afghan Refugees In Kohat

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Awareness campaign on education held for Afghan Refugees in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Idea Organization, a local NGO on Thursday organized an awareness campaign event at the Afghan Refugees Ghamkul Camp No. 3 in Kohat to emphasize the importance of education for both girls and boys.

According to APP Correspondent, the chief guest at the event was the District Administrator for Afghan Refugees in Kohat, Daniyal Ali Wazir.

Idea Organization's Program Manager, Alamgir Khan addressed the attendees and highlighted the organization's initiatives to promote education among the Afghan refugee community.

He appealed to the community to enroll their children in schools.

The event was also attended by the District Child Protection Officer Mustafa Khan, a representative from UNHCR Abdul Rahman, the CDU's Abdul Rahim, and Afghan community leaders.

A large number of Afghan refugees participated in the event and appreciated Idea Organization's efforts.

They assured the organization of their full support and committed to working closely with them and to further promote this noble cause of education.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Education Kohat Alamgir Event From Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

IHC suspends physical remand of arrested PTI leade ..

IHC suspends physical remand of arrested PTI leaders

6 minutes ago
 Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored ..

Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored in Pakistan, PTA Tells SHC

2 hours ago
 Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakista ..

Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain

3 hours ago
 Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan ..

Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..

3 hours ago
 Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student ..

Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

1 day ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

1 day ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

1 day ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

1 day ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan