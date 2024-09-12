Awareness Campaign On Education Held For Afghan Refugees In Kohat
Muhammad Irfan
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Idea Organization, a local NGO on Thursday organized an awareness campaign event at the Afghan Refugees Ghamkul Camp No. 3 in Kohat to emphasize the importance of education for both girls and boys.
According to APP Correspondent, the chief guest at the event was the District Administrator for Afghan Refugees in Kohat, Daniyal Ali Wazir.
Idea Organization's Program Manager, Alamgir Khan addressed the attendees and highlighted the organization's initiatives to promote education among the Afghan refugee community.
He appealed to the community to enroll their children in schools.
The event was also attended by the District Child Protection Officer Mustafa Khan, a representative from UNHCR Abdul Rahman, the CDU's Abdul Rahim, and Afghan community leaders.
A large number of Afghan refugees participated in the event and appreciated Idea Organization's efforts.
They assured the organization of their full support and committed to working closely with them and to further promote this noble cause of education.
