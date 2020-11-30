Awareness campaign on harassment against women held

Trans Peshawar in collaboration with the Ombudsman Khyber Pakhunkhwa held a campaign to raise awareness about harassment against women here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Trans Peshawar in collaboration with the Ombudsman Khyber Pakhunkhwa held a campaign to raise awareness about harassment against women here on Monday.

The Trans Peshawar Spokesman said that awareness-raising drive was conducted at BRT university station where commuters were educated on various gender issues to end harassment against women.

The provincial transport minister Shah Muhammad Wazir, officials of the provincial Ombudsman and representatives of the UN organizations besides other relevant officials of different departments took part in the campaign.

The spokesman said that BRT was offering best opportunity to citizens to have comfortable travel and added people should provide full cooperation to keep continuing this modern and luxury travel service.

Provincial Transport Minister Shah Muhammad Wazir said urged citizens to pay respect to women passengers by avoiding occupying seats which were specific for women.

He said that harassing women was a crime and strict action would be taken against violators under the relevant laws.