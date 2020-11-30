UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Awareness Campaign On Harassment Against Women Held

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 02:36 PM

Awareness campaign on harassment against women held

Trans Peshawar in collaboration with the Ombudsman Khyber Pakhunkhwa held a campaign to raise awareness about harassment against women here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Trans Peshawar in collaboration with the Ombudsman Khyber Pakhunkhwa held a campaign to raise awareness about harassment against women here on Monday.

The Trans Peshawar Spokesman said that awareness-raising drive was conducted at BRT university station where commuters were educated on various gender issues to end harassment against women.

The provincial transport minister Shah Muhammad Wazir, officials of the provincial Ombudsman and representatives of the UN organizations besides other relevant officials of different departments took part in the campaign.

The spokesman said that BRT was offering best opportunity to citizens to have comfortable travel and added people should provide full cooperation to keep continuing this modern and luxury travel service.

Provincial Transport Minister Shah Muhammad Wazir said urged citizens to pay respect to women passengers by avoiding occupying seats which were specific for women.

He said that harassing women was a crime and strict action would be taken against violators under the relevant laws.

Related Topics

Peshawar United Nations Women Best

Recent Stories

Tianjin Teda coach warns players against complacen ..

33 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

2 minutes ago

Covid mortality analysis show 71 percent male affe ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan earns US $89.970 mln from export of trave ..

2 minutes ago

Iranian State Media Says Nuclear Scientist Shot Wi ..

3 minutes ago

Banks waive AED869.85 million debts of 1,607 Emira ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.