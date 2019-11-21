Awareness campaign on Kashmir to be accelerated to district level: Minister

Provincial Law Minister and Chairman Kashmir Committee Punjab Raja Basharat on Thursday said that awareness campaign regarding Kashmir in Punjab would be further accelerated and the activities of Kashmir Committee would be spread to district level through district administration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Law Minister and Chairman Kashmir Committee Punjab Raja Basharat on Thursday said that awareness campaign regarding Kashmir in Punjab would be further accelerated and the activities of Kashmir Committee would be spread to district level through district administration.

He expressed these remarks while chairing a Committee's meeting at the Civil Secretariat, here. Members of the committee MPA Nadeem Qureshi, MPA Nazir Chauhan, MPA Uzma Kardar, MPA Mian Naseer Ahmed, Additional Secretary Information Farhat Jaben, DGPR Dr Aslam Dogar and other officers were also present.

Raja Bashart directed that the ongoing campaign of one million signatures for solidarity with the Kashmiri people should be spread to schools, colleges and universities while lawyers, traders, businessmen, teachers, NGOs and media representatives should also be engaged in the awareness campaign.

He said the Punjab government and the people were standing with the oppressed Kashmiris under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and they would continue to raise voice with the Federal government at all levels till Kashmir gets independence. He said that Modi must understand that no nation could be subjected to the force of arms and curfew.

The minister appealed to the people of Punjab to show solidarity with Kashmiris on the occasion of Friday as per the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and offer prayer for Kashmiris in Friday gatherings.