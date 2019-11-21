UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Awareness Campaign On Kashmir To Be Accelerated To District Level: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 10:13 PM

Awareness campaign on Kashmir to be accelerated to district level: Minister

Provincial Law Minister and Chairman Kashmir Committee Punjab Raja Basharat on Thursday said that awareness campaign regarding Kashmir in Punjab would be further accelerated and the activities of Kashmir Committee would be spread to district level through district administration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Law Minister and Chairman Kashmir Committee Punjab Raja Basharat on Thursday said that awareness campaign regarding Kashmir in Punjab would be further accelerated and the activities of Kashmir Committee would be spread to district level through district administration.

He expressed these remarks while chairing a Committee's meeting at the Civil Secretariat, here. Members of the committee MPA Nadeem Qureshi, MPA Nazir Chauhan, MPA Uzma Kardar, MPA Mian Naseer Ahmed, Additional Secretary Information Farhat Jaben, DGPR Dr Aslam Dogar and other officers were also present.

Raja Bashart directed that the ongoing campaign of one million signatures for solidarity with the Kashmiri people should be spread to schools, colleges and universities while lawyers, traders, businessmen, teachers, NGOs and media representatives should also be engaged in the awareness campaign.

He said the Punjab government and the people were standing with the oppressed Kashmiris under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and they would continue to raise voice with the Federal government at all levels till Kashmir gets independence. He said that Modi must understand that no nation could be subjected to the force of arms and curfew.

The minister appealed to the people of Punjab to show solidarity with Kashmiris on the occasion of Friday as per the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and offer prayer for Kashmiris in Friday gatherings.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Lawyers Law Minister Independence Prayer Media All Government Million Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

US Ready to Sanction Nicaragua to Support Calls fo ..

57 seconds ago

Supreme Court dismisses acquittal appeal of drug t ..

59 seconds ago

Pakistan elected member of UNESCO's International ..

1 minute ago

Irish Diplomats to Visit Suspected Spy Paul Whelan ..

1 minute ago

Minister directs to withhold salaries of absent em ..

5 minutes ago

Death anniversary of Makhdoom Amin Fahim observed

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.