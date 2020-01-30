UrduPoint.com
Awareness Campaign On PWDs Is In Full Swing

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 04:51 PM

Awareness Campaign on PWDs is in full swing

An awareness campaign for the Right of The Person With Disabilities is in full swing, said an official here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :An awareness campaign for the Right of The Person With Disabilities is in full swing, said an official here on Thursday.

Talking to APP, she said that the aim of the campaign through Electronic and Print media was to provide the rights to the person with disabilities , she added.

She opined that the campaign would create an awareness to avoid the discrimination or harassment with the Person With Disabilities (PWDs) and the mind set of the society would also be changed through this campaign, she added.

The official further commented that there was need to provide facilities to people with disabilities to bring them to the mainstream of the society's fabric.

"There should be initiatives for their economic empowerment including accessible opportunities to bring them to the mainstream of the social fabric," she underscored.

She further commented that there was also need for providing facilities to people with disabilities at public buildings, hospitals, public transport and other important and professional spaces as they face hardships out of their homes.

She also appreciated the steps taken by the Ministry of Human Right about the campaign .

