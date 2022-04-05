UrduPoint.com

Awareness Campaign On Traffic Rules

Published April 05, 2022

Awareness campaign on traffic rules

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :The traffic police here on Tuesday launched awareness campaign on traffic rules on direction of District Police Officer Tariq Wilayat.

According to the police spokesperson, seminars in educational institutions were being organised to train the citizens and drivers. Brief kind of lectures were delivered on traffic rules and working of e-challan system in the district.

Importance of helmet and side mirror (rearview mirror) was raised as necessary protection measures during driving on the occasion.The people were informed about horrific results of one-wheeling through series of examples being reported and witnessed in the past, he added.

It was emphasized that speeding was fatal and parents should not allow their young children to drive motorbikes and cars without a driving license.

The use of CNG and LPG in the transport was prohibited because it were illegal and declared against the law.

In case of violation, legal action was being taken and heavy fines imposed on the spot, it's said. "One wheeling is a deadly sport. Parents should help prevent it" it was said.

