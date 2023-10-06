Awareness campaign on traffic rules launched in Dera

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) The district traffic police on Friday launched an awareness campaign to educate the citizens about traffic rules.

The drive was conducted under the supervision of SP City Circles Muhammad Ishaq Khan and DSP Traffic Inamullah Khan Gandapur in line with directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani to ensure a safe journey on the city’s roads by abiding by traffic rules.

During the campaign In-charge Traffic Izzat Khan and in-charge Rescue 15 Sajjad Al-Hasnain distributed pamphlets among citizens, educating them about traffic rules and road safety measures.

It was informed that following the awareness campaign, from October 11 to 20, legal actions would be taken against unregistered motorcycles, rickshaws, violations of traffic rules, and improper parking.