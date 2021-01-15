UrduPoint.com
Awareness Campaign On Zainab Alert App Needed

Fri 15th January 2021 | 12:20 PM

Awareness campaign on Zainab Alert App needed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Ameen Ansari, father of Zainab on Friday stressed on the need to create an awareness campaign to be launched on the implementation on the "Zaniab Alert App".

Talking to APP, he said that the parents, media and all stakeholders should play their role to implementation of the "Zainab Alert Act".

He said that parents should keep their sharp eyes on the children and their activities to avoid harassment issues.

He said that Inspector generals of police (IGPs) should follow in their provincial capacities as well provincial home secretaries for the implementation of Zainab Alert system.

He added he will continue the efforts for awareness campaign through religious scholars.

He said widespread awareness campaigns to sensitize the general public about the rights of children, attitudes and behaviors would help create a safe and enabling environment for them to grow up.

