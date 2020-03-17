UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Awareness Campaign Regarding Measures Against Coronavirus Launched In All Prisons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:36 PM

Awareness campaign regarding measures against coronavirus launched in all prisons

An awareness campaign regarding preventive measures for the eradication of coronavirus was launched in all prisons across the Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :An awareness campaign regarding preventive measures for the eradication of coronavirus was launched in all prisons across the Punjab.

DIG Prisons and Superintendent Prisons were ensuring complete implementation on the precautionary measures being intimated by the Health Advisory in this regard, said a spokesman for prisons.

In every prison, four temperature guns were provided through which temperature of all visitors coming to jails along with officials working in Jails were being checked.

If some prisoner was suspected with corona virus symptoms then he was immediately sent to concerned district hospital for treatment or was being kept in the quarantine centre in isolation with other prisoners.

In every prison, separate corona virus centre was being immediately setup consisting of at least four cells. Suspected prisoners were being provided with soap and masks during the course of coronavirus diagnosis.

The medical officers along with paramedical staff examined all the Jailofficers along with staff and also imparted awareness lectures to themin this regard.

Related Topics

Prisoner Punjab All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes Abdullah Al Marri to ..

11 minutes ago

Belgium's Flag Carrier Airline Suspends All Flight ..

few seconds

Commissioner Hyderabad visits PHDC, TB hospital to ..

2 seconds ago

US stocks climb amid talk of huge government stimu ..

3 seconds ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

4 minutes ago

Work Underway to Develop COVID-19 Self-Tests - WHO ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.