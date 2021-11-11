UrduPoint.com

Awareness Campaign Regarding Violence Against Children Starts In Larkana

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 07:44 PM

An awareness campaign has been launched by the Regional Director Ombudsman, Larkana Farhad Baig S. Dahar on the directives of Sindh Provincial Ombudsman for redressal of child abuse and other grievance cases

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :An awareness campaign has been launched by the Regional Director Ombudsman, Larkana Farhad Baig S. Dahar on the directives of Sindh Provincial Ombudsman for redressal of child abuse and other grievance cases.

According to which, Pena flakes have been installed at various places of Larkana Division to provide awareness information to the officers and employees working in government, semi-government and private institutions.

Violence against children and other complaints in hospitals, government departments, NGOs, private institutions, Vocational Centres, Welfare Homes, Orphans homes, Foster Care, Hospitals, will be dealt with promptly.

Complaints and cases in this regard will be lodged in the office of the Regional Director Ombudsman in Larkana.

