Awareness Campaign To Be Started In Federal Institution Against Corona Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 03:55 PM

Awareness campaign to be started in federal institution against corona virus

It has been decided to start awareness campaign in federal educational institutions to protect students against life threatening disease corona virus in China

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th January, 2020) It has been decided to start awareness campaign in federal educational institutions to protect students against life threatening disease corona virus in China.According to media reports, federal colleges professors organization have informed directorate of Education with usual writing.Federal Professors and Lecturers Association president Professor Waseem Ahmad Khan has sent written proposal to Director General Federal directorate of education Syed Umair Javed to start awareness campaign against Corona virus.According to received proposal from sources it has been said in suggestion that there is need to start awareness campaign across the country.In this process together Federal Professors Association, Head association and FG teachers association want to run a precautionary and preventative campaign in federal educational institution against this deadly disease.

Teacher's organization should be allowed to run awareness campaign by Federal Directorate of Education.It is pertinent to mention here that dozens of people died due to this deadly disease corona virus in China while there is forecasting of spreading corona virus from china to other countries.Government of Pakistan installed scanners on different airports through ministry of health and started scanning citizens coming from China in order to not come corona virus affected citizen to Pakistan .Therefore it is very necessary to start awareness campaign against this deadly disease which decided to start at least in federal institution by federal professors and lecturers association and thousands of students will get help from this campaign.

