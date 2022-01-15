Awareness campaign to prevent road accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Rescue-1122 and Traffic Police, in collaboration with Shams Honda, organised an awareness event at Circular Road here about prevention of road accidents during fog.

DSP Traffic Police Sabir Chatta, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, representatives of Shams (Waseem Shams and Nabil Shams), In-charge of Traffic education Wing Rana Naveed, rescuers and Traffic Police personnel participated in the campaign.

DSP Traffic told the participants that the purpose of such awareness is to create awareness among people how they can ensure their safety while walking on the road.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal said that with the help of public support, we can reduce the rising rate of accidents.

Drive carefully in the fog, keeping a reasonable distance with a slow speed, the DEO said.