Awareness campaign to protect children against cyber crimes in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :The Federal Ombudsman's countrywide awareness drive to equip the masses and key stakeholders with tools and techniques needed for combat cyber crimes against children is in full swing .

The spokesman of the Federal Ombudsman Office told on Sunday that under the campaign, awareness messages and programmes regarding prevention and control of cyber crimes against children were broadcast in urdu and regional languages from Radio Pakistan.

Talking to APP, Syeda Viqar un Nisa Hashmi, Commissioner for Children said that the strategic objective of the awareness campaign was aimed to raise public awareness about the effects of the abuse and exploitation of children from cyber crimes and imbibe skills in children so that they could protect themselves from being trapped.

Under the drive, she added that the lawmakers were encouraged to bring legal reforms on the issue.