Awareness campaigns for drug prevention to be made more effective: Bugti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shazain Bugti on Monday said that awareness campaigns for drug prevention would be made more effective in educational institutions as to keep children safe and far away from this menace.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Dr. Faisal Mushtaq, CEO of Roots school System who called on to him here.

In the meeting, it was discussed on how to prevent the use and prevention of drugs in educational institutions.

"Prevention of drug abuse in educational institutions is a challenge," the minister said and added therefore awareness campaigns for drug prevention would be made more effective.

"Special technology and mobile apps are also available for student's awareness in this regard. We have to save our young generation from the menace of drugs," he said and added the role of teachers and parents were very important in this regard.

He said use of drugs was increasing in modern schools and urban areas.

"A special campaign will be conducted for the counseling of students and for parents awareness," he said.

Anti-Narcotics Secretary Ms. Humaira Ahmed and officials of Roots School were also present in the meeting.