Awareness campaigns necessary to curb spread of Chikungunya, Dengue & Malaria: Expert

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) With the number of Chikungunya, Dengue and Malaria cases escalating, Dr. Faisal Mehmood a leading health specialist, emphasized the critical role of public education and mosquito control measures in mitigating the threat posed by these viral diseases.

Talking to a Private news channel, Dr. Faisal Mehmood stressed that early detection is crucial in managing mosquito-borne diseases.

Dr. Mehmood advises individuals to seek medical attention immediately if they experience symptoms such as fever, joint pain, or rashes after a mosquito bite.

He said preventing mosquito bites is the most effective way to avoid contracting Chikungunya, Dengue, and Malaria, adding, wearing protective clothing, applying insect repellents and ensuring windows and doors have proper screens to keep mosquitoes out.

Dr. Mehmood stresses the importance of eliminating mosquito breeding sites around homes and communities.

He advises regularly checking and removing standing water from flowerpots, tires and other containers as these are prime breeding areas for mosquitoes.

Dr. Mehmood advocates for community-led initiatives, public education campaigns and intersectoral collaboration to promote preventive measures and encourage community participation.

Responding a query, he said both Dengue and Chikungunya are mosquito-borne diseases, they have distinct clinical presentations and epidemiological characteristics.

"Understanding these differences is crucial for accurate diagnosis and effective management," he added.

"Chikungunya is characterized by sudden onset of fever, debilitating joint pain and swelling, headache, and rash.

Dr. Mehmood said the joint pain can persist for months or even years, earning it the nickname 'break-bone fever', he highlighted.

"The main differences between Dengue and Chikungunya lie in their clinical manifestations," Dr. Mehmood

highlighted.

"Dengue typically presents with severe bleeding manifestations, while Chikungunya is characterized by persistent joint pain," he added.

"Diagnosing these diseases can be challenging due to overlapping symptoms," Dr. Mehmood cautioned. "Accurate diagnosis requires laboratory confirmation through molecular tests or serology."

"While there is no specific treatment for Dengue or Chikungunya, supportive care and symptom management are crucial," Dr. Mehmood emphasized. "Rest, hydration, and pain management are essential for alleviating symptoms and preventing complications."

"Prevention remains the cornerstone of controlling these diseases," Dr. Mehmood stressed.

"Vector control measures, public awareness and personal protective equipment are essential in reducing the transmission of Dengue and Chikungunya," he added.