UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Awareness Campaigns Needed Against HIV Outbreak In Sindh: Governor

Sumaira FH 10 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 10:24 PM

Awareness campaigns needed against HIV outbreak in Sindh: Governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said that outbreak of HIV in Sindh was condemnable and awareness campaigns were needed in this regard so the patients diagnosed with the said disease could lead normal healthy life

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said that outbreak of HIV in Sindh was condemnable and awareness campaigns were needed in this regard so the patients diagnosed with the said disease could lead normal healthy life.

Talking to UNAIDS delegation, which called on him at the Governor House, he said that if diagnosed at initial stage, affected patient could be treated and made useful citizens, according to a statement.

The Governor assured the delegation that Federal government would extend fullfledged cooperation to the UNAIDS in its efforts against HIV.

Also present on the occasion, State Minister for National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza said that the premier had specially directed to ensure complete treatment of HIV affected people and children.

The three-member delegation was led by UNAIDS Director Dr. Eamonn Francis Murphy.

Dr. Eamonn Francis Murphy appreciated the efforts made by the federal and provinicial governments in this regard. He said that another team would be soon visiting the province.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Lead Government

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

7 hours ago

Rehman Malik urges NA Speaker to issue Zardari's p ..

8 hours ago

WB to assist KP government in reviving health, edu ..

8 hours ago

Fawad Chaudhry slapped Senior anchor Sami Ibrahim ..

8 hours ago

UVAS holds workshop on 'Production of FMD virus va ..

8 hours ago

UN Attends Swedish Meetings on Finding Negotiated ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.