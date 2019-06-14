Awareness campaigns needed against HIV outbreak in Sindh: Governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said that outbreak of HIV in Sindh was condemnable and awareness campaigns were needed in this regard so the patients diagnosed with the said disease could lead normal healthy life

Talking to UNAIDS delegation, which called on him at the Governor House, he said that if diagnosed at initial stage, affected patient could be treated and made useful citizens, according to a statement.

The Governor assured the delegation that Federal government would extend fullfledged cooperation to the UNAIDS in its efforts against HIV.

Also present on the occasion, State Minister for National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza said that the premier had specially directed to ensure complete treatment of HIV affected people and children.

The three-member delegation was led by UNAIDS Director Dr. Eamonn Francis Murphy.

Dr. Eamonn Francis Murphy appreciated the efforts made by the federal and provinicial governments in this regard. He said that another team would be soon visiting the province.