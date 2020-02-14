UrduPoint.com
Awareness Campaigns On Domestic Violence Needed

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 04:16 PM

Awareness campaigns on domestic violence needed

Awareness campaigns on domestic violence needed in the society for uneducated rural women to recognize their basic rights, said an expert on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Awareness campaigns on domestic violence needed in the society for uneducated rural women to recognize their basic rights, said an expert on Friday.

Being affected in domestic violence as majority of women were unaware of their basic rights. The expert said they were not even familiar, how to register a complaint and suffer domestic violence in the hands of men. Human rights activist Dr Farzana Bari said to educate women regarding their fundamental rights to protect them from physical violence was the need of hour. She said a strong factor of women vulnerability to the current situation was illiteracy and majority of the incidents were being reported from the uneducated community.

She urged the authorities concerned to ensure "education for all" for a greater civilized Pakistan.

A senior official of Ministry of Human Rights, Muhammad Khawaja said they were evolving a comprehensive plan to check domestic violence and create awareness among women. He quoted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa example, where provincial government established a women complaint desk in police stations to report cases of crimes against women.

"Before the formation of the complaint desks women were reluctant to report to male police officers", he added.

