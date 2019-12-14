UrduPoint.com
Awareness Camps Organised By Lahore Waste Management Company In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 07:48 PM

Awareness camps organised by Lahore Waste Management Company in city

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) here on Saturday organized cleanliness awareness camps at four points in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) here on Saturday organized cleanliness awareness camps at four points in the city.

According to the LWMC sources, the camps were organized at Azadi Chowk, Wahdat Road, Ichra and Data Darbar Chowk where people and shopkeepers were provided guidance whereas awareness pamphlets were also distributed.

The social mobilizers urged people to dispose off garbage in a proper way instead of throwing it improperly.

Later, LWMC Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad visited different areas of the city and reviewed cleanlinessarrangements. He said, "A clean environment is necessary for a healthy society." He further said the Company would keep making efforts to maintain cleanliness in the city, adding that cooperation of people was vital in this regard.

