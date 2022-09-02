Awareness, coordination must to eradicate dengue larvae: FWMC chief

(@FahadShabbir)

Public awareness and coordination is imperative for complete eradication of dengue larvae in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Public awareness and coordination is imperative for complete eradication of dengue larvae in the city.

Chief Executive Officer Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Muhammad Bilal Feroz said here on Friday that all-out efforts were being made for cleaning the city and chemical sweeping of growth place of dengue larvae.

He said that provision of a neat and clean environment to citizens were among top priorities of the company and a comprehensive mechanism was being developed in this regard.

During his visit to the Millat Road and its adjoining areas here, he directed for scrapping of footpaths on both sides of the road and removing garbage from open plots through heavy machinery.

He also requested citizens to extend coordination to the FWMC staff and avoid throwing solid waste on roads.