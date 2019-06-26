Awareness creating walk against drug addiction held

(@imziishan)

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) : District Administration in collaboration with Youth Working Against Drug Abuse Pakistan Dir Lower (YWADAP), a civil society organization here Wednesday arranged awareness creating walk in connection with World Drug Day.

The walk that started from District Press Club and culminated at Gorogri Chowk was participated in by Additional Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Ashfaq Ahmad, District Naizm, Muhammad Rasool Khan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sher Wali Khan, lawyers, teachers, students, NGOs and civil society.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Ashfaq Ahmad said being a Muslim it is our religious and moral duty to eliminate scourge of narcotics from the society.

He appreciated efforts of YWADAP and assured cooperation of district administration in the noble cause.

District Nazim urged police and social welfare department to play a role in elimination of narcotics from the society. He said that collective efforts of civil society and authorities are needed to create awareness among people about drugs adding it would save future of our coming generation and provide them a healthy environment to pursue life aim.