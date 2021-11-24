UrduPoint.com

Awareness Crucial To Remain Safe From Diseases: Dr. Faisal Sultan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 08:43 PM

Awareness crucial to remain safe from diseases: Dr. Faisal Sultan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday said that awareness was crucial to remain safe from diseases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday said that awareness was crucial to remain safe from diseases.

Addressing participants of International Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), he said that prevention from disease was not only better but also cheaper.

He said that it was observed that protection from disease was difficult during COVID-19 pandemic, but timely prevention proved to be beneficial for us.

He said that it was also observed that during COVID-19 some medical experts recommended medicines on basis of assumption. He said that overuse of medicines should be stopped.

He highly praised the organizers of the workshop.

Related Topics

Prime Minister From

Recent Stories

Cyprus says no jab, no party

Cyprus says no jab, no party

3 minutes ago
 Buzdar visits Sheikh Rashid, offers condolence

Buzdar visits Sheikh Rashid, offers condolence

3 minutes ago
 CPO hold Khuli Katchery, listened 39 complainants

CPO hold Khuli Katchery, listened 39 complainants

4 minutes ago
 IEA urges OPEC to take 'necessary steps' to lower ..

IEA urges OPEC to take 'necessary steps' to lower oil prices

6 minutes ago
 President launches Karachi Tapeball Premier League ..

President launches Karachi Tapeball Premier League

6 minutes ago
 Four killed in school in troubled anglophone Camer ..

Four killed in school in troubled anglophone Cameroon

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.