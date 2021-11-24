Awareness crucial to remain safe from diseases: Dr. Faisal Sultan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday said that awareness was crucial to remain safe from diseases.

Addressing participants of International Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), he said that prevention from disease was not only better but also cheaper.

He said that it was observed that protection from disease was difficult during COVID-19 pandemic, but timely prevention proved to be beneficial for us.

He said that it was also observed that during COVID-19 some medical experts recommended medicines on basis of assumption. He said that overuse of medicines should be stopped.

He highly praised the organizers of the workshop.