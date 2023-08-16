Awareness discussion to control population organized

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 08:06 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The District Population Welfare department organized an awareness discussion with media persons at a local hotel on Wednesday.

District Officer of Population Welfare Malik Aftab Awan, In-charge APP Station Sargodha division Makhdoom Shah Latif, Secretary General Press Club Rana Sajid Iqbal and reporters of various news channels and newspapers participated in the awareness discussions.

Speaking on the occasion, District Officer of Population Welfare Malik Aftab Awan said that the rapid increase in population is negatively impacting the country's economy, and it is important to emphasize on the education and proper upbringing of children as well as the importance of spacing between childbirths.

He said that the department was making all possible efforts to control the population within available resources.

Malik Aftab Awan said that a balanced family, easy life and a healthy society, prosperous Pakistan was the best slogan of the Population Welfare Department which needed to be followed.

He said that a total of 942 surgery cases were conducted under Population Welfare department during a year from July 2022 to April 2023 while a total of 410,987 clients attended the Service Delivery Outlets in the district in which 286,644 family planning users,49,691 mother, child health clients and 74,652 general patients included.

In-charge APP Station Sargodha division Makhdoom Shah Latif said that the dream of economic development could not be fulfilled without controlling the growing population.� He said that the poor country with limited resources could not bear the expansion in population and added that education and awareness were inevitable to control the population.

General Secretary Press Club Rana Sajid Iqbal said that growing population was the biggest problem of the country which should be controlled.

Other journalists also stressed the importance of the health of the mother and child, and the significance of proper spacing between childbirths.

More Stories From Pakistan