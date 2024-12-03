Open Menu

Awareness Drive About ‘violence Against Women’ In Full Swing

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) An awareness campaign about “violence against women” continues across the district to sensitise citizens about the serious social issue.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Tuesday that the 16-day drive was launched on special directives of the Punjab government to highlight the need for a violence-free society and encourage positive social change. As part of the campaign, significant landmarks and government buildings have been illuminated with symbolic orange lights.

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has also actively participated in the campaign by decorating its main building with orange lights, symbolizing “hope”, “bright future” and “a violence-free society”, he added.

According to Director General (DG) FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary, the unique approach serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting women's rights and fostering respect and dignity for them in society.

Talking about the campaign, Asif Chaudhary highlighted the need for collective efforts to ensure women’s respect and protection to their rightful status.

He said that principles of islam strongly condemned violence against women and grant them a dignified position.

He also stressed the importance of discouraging any negative behaviors or attitudes toward women in an Islamic society. The awareness campaign serves as a crucial step to promote a more equitable and respectful environment for women in addition to encouraging every individual to contribute to the vital cause, he added.

