Awareness Drive Against Congo Virus Should Be Held In Balochistan: Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2023 | 11:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Sunday said that an effective public awareness campaign should be held given the dangers of the congo virus to control the spread of the virus in the province.

Congo virus is a deadly virus, it can be controlled only by taking the sensitivity of the congo virus seriously, taking immediate measures and following the rules of hygiene, he said.

He said that it was very important to pay special attention to the safety of doctors, nurses and other related persons who were fighting on the front line against the congo virus.

Governor Balochistan said that about preventing the spread of the new type of congo virus, its further spread could be prevented by immediate and timely actions of all the relevant departments, especially the Health Department and the Livestock Department.

He said that media persons should play a full role in conducting public awareness and awareness campaigns for full observance of all safety measures.

