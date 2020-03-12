UrduPoint.com
Awareness Drive Against Corona Virus Expedited At Lahore General Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 10:14 PM

An awareness drive has been expedited at Lahore General Hospital to adopt preventive measures against coronavirus and other infectious diseases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :An awareness drive has been expedited at Lahore General Hospital to adopt preventive measures against coronavirus and other infectious diseases.

In this connection, Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof. Dr. Al-fareed Zafar has set up two special counters in Emergency & Outdoor Departments of LGH where medical staff have been deputed to provide guidelines to the general public for hand wash and other hygienic principles.

The PGMI/LGH Principal has also given directions to doctors and nurses to aware patients and their attendants to remain properly clean and neat and also perform it practically with their behaviors.

Prof Muhammad Al-fareed Zafar appointed Director Emergency Dr.

Rana Muhammad Shafique and Director Outdoor Dr. Abdul Razzaq as Focal Persons for these special counters for awareness campaign in Lahore General Hospital on Corona Virus.

He further directed that lectures be given regularly to doctors, nurses, medical students and para medical staff on Corona Virus.

Principal PGMI/LGH Prof. Muhammad Al-fareed Zafar further said, "We are lucky enough that still we are safe but we should take all possible measures to ward off the virus".

He called upon the Nursing Superintendent, Principal Nursing College, Ameer Uddin Medical College and Allied Health Sciences to come forward along with the studentsand launch aggressive campaign especially on social media about corona virus andinfectious diseases.

