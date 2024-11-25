Open Menu

Awareness Drive Against HIV & AIDS Launched In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Awareness drive against HIV & AIDS launched in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Balochistan AIDS Control Program launched human immunodeficiency virus infection (HIV) and acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) awareness campaign in Quetta on Monday.

Balochistan AIDS Control Program, in collaboration with Rickshaw Union and SSP Traffic Ms Shabana started an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign by putting up banners on rickshaws.

The event was inaugurated by Provincial Coordinator Dr Zulfiqar Ali Baloch and President of the Rickshaw Union Haji Tariq.

The Awareness drive was attended by Logistics Coordinator Muhammad Khan Zehri, Finance Officer Abdul Rauf Kiyazai, CEO Quetta Foundation Rozina Khilji and the Balochistan AIDS Control Program team.

In the campaign, important messages for HIV/AIDS prevention were displayed on rickshaws,which were driven around the city to spread awareness among the public.

The Coordinator Muhammad Khan Zehri said that the event was a success thanks to the dedication of the team members and the cooperation of the traffic police.

He said that efforts were being taken to prevent AIDS through creating effective awareness among people against it.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Police AIDS Traffic Event

Recent Stories

Every day, the chaotic group is busy waging war on ..

Every day, the chaotic group is busy waging war on the capital to destabilize th ..

42 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s relea ..

Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s release from jail

2 hours ago
 Kohli’s cryptic social media post leaves fans co ..

Kohli’s cryptic social media post leaves fans concerned

2 hours ago
 Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad

Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20

Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20

5 hours ago
 The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

5 hours ago
DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in L ..

DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania 

6 hours ago
 Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Wo ..

Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today

7 hours ago
 Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ov ..

Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan