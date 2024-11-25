Awareness drive against HIV & AIDS launched in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Balochistan AIDS Control Program launched human immunodeficiency virus infection (HIV) and acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) awareness campaign in Quetta on Monday.

Balochistan AIDS Control Program, in collaboration with Rickshaw Union and SSP Traffic Ms Shabana started an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign by putting up banners on rickshaws.

The event was inaugurated by Provincial Coordinator Dr Zulfiqar Ali Baloch and President of the Rickshaw Union Haji Tariq.

The Awareness drive was attended by Logistics Coordinator Muhammad Khan Zehri, Finance Officer Abdul Rauf Kiyazai, CEO Quetta Foundation Rozina Khilji and the Balochistan AIDS Control Program team.

In the campaign, important messages for HIV/AIDS prevention were displayed on rickshaws,which were driven around the city to spread awareness among the public.

The Coordinator Muhammad Khan Zehri said that the event was a success thanks to the dedication of the team members and the cooperation of the traffic police.

He said that efforts were being taken to prevent AIDS through creating effective awareness among people against it.