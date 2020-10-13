Awareness drive carried out to prevent dengue larvae

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The communication teams Tuesday carried out an anti-dengue campaign to create awareness about the precautionary measures against dengue fever and to nullify the breeding of dengue larvae.

The teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company and Albayrak's Communications Teams carried out its campaign in markets of Dhoke Mangtal, UC-04 to teach the localities, shopkeepers and grocery vendors about the Clean and Green Punjab cleanliness campaign.

The residents and traders were asked to dump their waste in company's waste containers allocated in their area or hand it over to sanitary workers which are assigned for proper waste collection.