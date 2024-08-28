Awareness drive for enforcement of minimum wages launched

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The district administration has launched an awareness camping about enforcement of the minimum wages of Rs 37,000 per month, fixed by the Punjab government.

Assistant Director Labour Chaudhry Ameen announced that a campaign to raise awareness about the enforcement of the minimum wages had been initiated. He said that the Labour Department was actively working to protect workers' rights. He said that under the supervision of Director Labour Multan Division Rana Jamshed Farooq, a special campaign was being conducted to enforce the minimum wages law in Lodhran district. As part of the campaign, meetings were being held with various institutions, trader associations, brick kiln owners association and different factory owners to convey the worker-friendly message of the Secretary Labour and DG Labour Welfare.

Consultations were underway to ensure the enforcement of the Punjab government prescribed minimum wage of Rs 37,000. He urged all relevant institutions to cooperate with the Labour department in ensuring the payment of the minimum wages to workers.

He said that the provincial government was taking strict measures to enforce the minimum wages of workers who are working into 102 sectors.