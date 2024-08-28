Awareness Drive For Enforcement Of Minimum Wages Launched
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The district administration has launched an awareness camping about enforcement of the minimum wages of Rs 37,000 per month, fixed by the Punjab government.
Assistant Director Labour Chaudhry Ameen announced that a campaign to raise awareness about the enforcement of the minimum wages had been initiated. He said that the Labour Department was actively working to protect workers' rights. He said that under the supervision of Director Labour Multan Division Rana Jamshed Farooq, a special campaign was being conducted to enforce the minimum wages law in Lodhran district. As part of the campaign, meetings were being held with various institutions, trader associations, brick kiln owners association and different factory owners to convey the worker-friendly message of the Secretary Labour and DG Labour Welfare.
Consultations were underway to ensure the enforcement of the Punjab government prescribed minimum wage of Rs 37,000. He urged all relevant institutions to cooperate with the Labour department in ensuring the payment of the minimum wages to workers.
He said that the provincial government was taking strict measures to enforce the minimum wages of workers who are working into 102 sectors.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KPK governor advocates use of local resources for energy generation7 minutes ago
-
2 criminals arrested in injured condition7 minutes ago
-
Govt to begin privatization of DISCOs by April 2025: Minister17 minutes ago
-
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts25 minutes ago
-
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts24 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)25 minutes ago
-
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik38 minutes ago
-
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor38 minutes ago
-
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation38 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death1 hour ago
-
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals1 hour ago
-
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal1 hour ago