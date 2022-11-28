Awareness drive held in connection with World Aids Day

An event was organized in Quetta during the awareness campaign in connection with World AIDS Day by Balochistan AIDS Control Program

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :An event was organized in Quetta during the awareness campaign in connection with World AIDS Day by Balochistan AIDS Control Program.

The event was marked with the participation of All Quetta Rickshaw Union under the leadership of General Secretary Tariq Mehmood, and on this occasion, awareness banners related to HIV AIDS were displayed on hundreds of rickshaws drivers.

Apart from officials and members of Rickshaw Union, members of AIDS Control Network Balochistan and Coordinator for NGOs Dr. Mumtaz Magsi, Haji Muhammad Ashfaq, Abdul Rauf, Dost Muhammad and others from Balochistan AIDS Control Program participated in this event.

Addressing the event of the awareness campaign, Provincial Manager Provincial AIDS Control Program Balochistan Dr.

Afzal Khan Zarkoon said that the main purpose of today's event was to display awareness banners on the rickshaws to create awareness about AIDS among people in Quetta.

Dr.Afzal Khan said that people were not careful with three things that lead to AIDS. Among these three things were not doing a regular blood test on a patient during blood transfusion; repeated use of used syringes and equipment and using old blades instead of new blades at barbershops including surgery.

Dr. Afzal Khan said that in the context of World AIDS Day, the campaign started on November 25 and will continue until December 5.