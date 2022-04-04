UrduPoint.com

Awareness Drive Held To Control Sacred Papers Desecration

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2022 | 05:58 PM

Awareness drive held to control sacred papers desecration

An awareness drive was held in the fruits and vegetables markets of the federal capital to control the sacred papers desecration on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :An awareness drive was held in the fruits and vegetables markets of the Federal capital to control the sacred papers desecration on Monday.

Educating people for not using outdated newspapers carrying religious content for the packing of fruits and vegetables, All Pakistan Muqadas Auraq Union President Sheraz Ahmed Farooqui apprised the public that the district administration had imposed Section 144 to curb the desecration of the holy scripts.

In the light of Section 144, he said the commercial use of sacred messages published in the newspapers, advertisements and other means of communication was totally banned.

He said the people allegedly involved in this un-Islamic practice would be tried under the Penal Code of Pakistan's Section 295-B and could be awarded life imprisonment.

Talking to APP, Farooqui expressed satisfaction on the packing of fruits and vegetables being imported from Peshawar because the brokers of that area were using plain papers instead of old newspapers.

He lamented over the packing of fruits and vegetables coming from Sindh as the brokers were using newspapers which were mostly containing the Quranic verses.

He said a plan, in consonance with Islamabad Capital Territory Administration, had been devised to crackdown in the fruits and vegetables markets for addressing this social and religious issue in a couple of days.

Expressing gratitude to the local government, he said it was providing all possible support in a bid to mitigate this problem once for all.

As per reports, this unethical exercise is in practice on a large scale in fruits and vegetables markets including Sunday bazaars. For the packing of vegetables and fruits, mostly old newspapers, having holy content, are being used by the brokers, which are later being thrown into the garbage heaps by the ultimate buyers.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar Sunday Market All From Government

Recent Stories

CCPO orders enhancing security in city

CCPO orders enhancing security in city

56 seconds ago
 Five bandits killed in Bahawalpur

Five bandits killed in Bahawalpur

57 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court adjourns case against Rana Sh ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns case against Rana Shamim till April 26

59 seconds ago
 PM Imran nominates Justice (r) Gulzar as caretaker ..

PM Imran nominates Justice (r) Gulzar as caretaker PM

17 minutes ago
 Shehbaz assets case: Court records statements of 4 ..

Shehbaz assets case: Court records statements of 4 witnesses

1 minute ago
 PM Imran proposes ex-CJP Gulzar for caretaker prim ..

PM Imran proposes ex-CJP Gulzar for caretaker prime minister: Fawad

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.