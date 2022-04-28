Awareness drive launched against aerial firing on Chand Raat

The district police have launched an awareness campaign against aerial firing on Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The district police have launched an awareness campaign against aerial firing on Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr.

They have also urged the elders and ulema to come forward and play their due role in discouraging this lethal practice of aerial firing.

District Police Officer Kohat Muhammad Suleiman has issued a special order directing the police authorities to maintain law and order on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and better prevent aerial firing on the occasion of moon night.

Police are also distributing pamphlets and brochures besides using social media to create awareness among the public in this regard.

The police have warned the public that anyone involved in aerial firing will be dealt with iron hand.