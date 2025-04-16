Awareness Drive Launched Against Dengue Virus In Lasbela
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 05:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The awareness campaign was launched in view of the possible spread of dengue virus by the District Administration Lasbela on Wednesday.
On the special instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Lasbela, Additional Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Siraj Ahmed Baloch and District Health Officer Lasbela Dr. Abdul Hameed Baloch visited different areas of Uthal.
While launching the awareness campaign on behalf of the District Administration, they said that the residents of the area that dengue is a dangerous virus that spreads through mosquito bites and its prevention is possible only through caution and cleanliness.
They said that immediately remove standing water in and around the houses, keep clean water containers covered so that mosquitoes could not lay eggs, wear full-sleeved clothes and use mosquito repellent spray to avoid dangerous diseases like dengue.
Recent Stories
Dharmendra laid down at feet of my mother Noor Jehan during India visit: Hina Du ..
MoF announces issuance of Ministerial Decision adopting OECD guidance, commentar ..
Education Interface and Middle East Youth Conference kicks off tomorrow
CBUAE appoints CEO, Managing Director of Ombudsman Unit ‘Sanadak’
Dubai to host GOTECH 2025 conference next week
Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: UNCTAD
DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London roadshow
Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives
Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms full support
SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projects in 2024
Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 billion
Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week fosters excellence, strategic partnerships
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan aims to become regional hub for used textile trade; Mussadiq Malik5 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on urban flooding5 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review arrangements for Sports Gala organized for teachers5 minutes ago
-
Saleem Memon for addressing water crisis in Hyderabad5 minutes ago
-
Governor KP advocates enhanced Pak-Oman trade5 minutes ago
-
Awareness drive launched against dengue virus in Lasbela5 minutes ago
-
DG Saifullah visits GDA Pak-China Frienship Hospital15 minutes ago
-
UK-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group holds high-level meeting15 minutes ago
-
AC Pasrur cracks down on overpricing15 minutes ago
-
Parliamentarian lauds DHQ Hospital performance15 minutes ago
-
CM condoles death of 4 laborers in Multan15 minutes ago
-
PTA, ITU discuss telecom progress, future goals for digital growth, connectivity15 minutes ago