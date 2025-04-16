Awareness drive launched against dengue virus in Lasbela

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The awareness campaign was launched in view of the possible spread of dengue virus by the District Administration Lasbela on Wednesday.

On the special instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Lasbela, Additional Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Siraj Ahmed Baloch and District Health Officer Lasbela Dr. Abdul Hameed Baloch visited different areas of Uthal.

While launching the awareness campaign on behalf of the District Administration, they said that the residents of the area that dengue is a dangerous virus that spreads through mosquito bites and its prevention is possible only through caution and cleanliness.

They said that immediately remove standing water in and around the houses, keep clean water containers covered so that mosquitoes could not lay eggs, wear full-sleeved clothes and use mosquito repellent spray to avoid dangerous diseases like dengue.