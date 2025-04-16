Open Menu

Awareness Drive Launched Against Dengue Virus In Lasbela

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Awareness drive launched against dengue virus in Lasbela

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The awareness campaign was launched in view of the possible spread of dengue virus by the District Administration Lasbela on Wednesday.

On the special instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Lasbela, Additional Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Siraj Ahmed Baloch and District Health Officer Lasbela Dr. Abdul Hameed Baloch visited different areas of Uthal.

While launching the awareness campaign on behalf of the District Administration, they said that the residents of the area that dengue is a dangerous virus that spreads through mosquito bites and its prevention is possible only through caution and cleanliness.

They said that immediately remove standing water in and around the houses, keep clean water containers covered so that mosquitoes could not lay eggs, wear full-sleeved clothes and use mosquito repellent spray to avoid dangerous diseases like dengue.

Recent Stories

Dharmendra laid down at feet of my mother Noor Jeh ..

Dharmendra laid down at feet of my mother Noor Jehan during India visit: Hina Du ..

6 minutes ago
 MoF announces issuance of Ministerial Decision ado ..

MoF announces issuance of Ministerial Decision adopting OECD guidance, commentar ..

10 minutes ago
 Education Interface and Middle East Youth Conferen ..

Education Interface and Middle East Youth Conference kicks off tomorrow

10 minutes ago
 CBUAE appoints CEO, Managing Director of Ombudsman ..

CBUAE appoints CEO, Managing Director of Ombudsman Unit ‘Sanadak’

25 minutes ago
 Dubai to host GOTECH 2025 conference next week

Dubai to host GOTECH 2025 conference next week

25 minutes ago
 Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: ..

Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: UNCTAD

40 minutes ago
DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London r ..

DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London roadshow

40 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives

Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives

40 minutes ago
 Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms ..

Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms full support

55 minutes ago
 SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projec ..

SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projects in 2024

1 hour ago
 Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 ..

Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 billion

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week fosters excellenc ..

Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week fosters excellence, strategic partnerships

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan