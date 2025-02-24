Open Menu

Awareness Drive On Consumer Rights

Published February 24, 2025

Awareness drive on consumer rights

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The district administration of Gujrat is taking proactive measures to protect consumer rights, with an awareness seminar and walk scheduled for March 15 in observance of International Consumer Rights Day.

Assistant Director Consumer Protection Council Gujrat, Chaudhry Farooq, said that 101 consumer complaints were registered this month, and efforts are underway for their swift resolution. He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to ensuring consumer protection and redressal of grievances.

Deputy Commissioner Gujrat, Safdar Hussain Virk, has convened a high-level meeting on March 15 to review consumer issues, discuss ongoing initiatives, and formulate strategies for further improvement. Representatives from various sectors are expected to participate.

The seminar aims to enhance public awareness regarding consumer rights and the mechanisms available for lodging complaints against substandard or illegal services. The administration has urged citizens to report violations to ensure accountability and improved service quality.

