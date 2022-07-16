Awareness drive on environmental pollution to start from July 18

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport and Mass Transit (KPTMT) has scheduled a five-day awareness drive on preventing environmental pollution that would start from July 18

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport and Mass Transit (KPTMT) has scheduled a five-day awareness drive on preventing environmental pollution that would start from July 18.

On the directives of Secretary Transport Aamir Latif, Vehicle and Emission Testing Stations (EMTS) of KPTMT would organize the drive with an objective to create awareness among drivers, transporters and general public about the effects of vehicle smoke and toxic gas on environmental pollution.

Similarly, the Environmental Sciences Department of University of Peshawar would also hold an awareness seminar for students and faculty members on environmental issues.

During the drive, the inspection teams under a comprehensive plan would inspect vehicles on Charsadda Road, Ring Road, Kohat Road, Hayatabad Phase-III, Warsak Road and Lahore Bus Stand at Gulbahar, Islamia College, University Road, St.

Mary school, Kohat Road, while the inspection would be held in Faqirabad, Civil Colony, Gora Qabristan in the first two days.

The remaining areas would be covered during the next three days including Dalazak Road, Kohati Chowk, and Zakuri Bridge.

A five-day awareness campaign regarding the prevention and control of environmental pollution would be joined by environmental experts who will inform the attendees about various types of harmful gases emitted by the vehicles and how to reduce and control the emission of these gases.