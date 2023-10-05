Open Menu

Awareness Drive On Filing Income Tax Returns Begins

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Awareness drive on filing Income Tax returns begins

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) A drive to create awareness about filing income tax returns for the year 2023 has begun in Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Unit 37 and 38, Dera Ismail Khan Adnan Khan and Income Tax Officer of Unit 39 Sher Alam held meetings in their offices with various trader associations to raise awareness and enlighten the business community about the process of filing income returns.

Central President of the Traders' Association Dera Sohail Azam along with other traders of the district participated in the meetings.

Assistant Commissioner Adnan Khan expressed his commitment to collecting Income Tax returns on time and said that guidance and assistance could be provided to traders if they faced any difficulties in this process.

He said that the filing of returns could yield significant advantages like saving employees from paying higher differential rate of taxes introduced for the filers and non-filers.

In this regard, another meeting was held in which representatives of CMH Dera participated.

They were trained about online registration and filing of returns.

APP/slm

