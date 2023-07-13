Open Menu

Awareness Drive On Health, Sanitation Implemented At Flood-hit Village

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Awareness drive on health, sanitation implemented at flood-hit village

Tameer-e-Khalaq Foundation implemented a project to enhance community awareness regarding health, clean drinking water, and sanitation in emergencies like floods

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Tameer-e-Khalaq Foundation implemented a project to enhance community awareness regarding health, clean drinking water, and sanitation in emergencies like floods.

The project titled "Provision of basic WASH support" was undertaken at the village Kohawar of Draban Tehsil, D.I.Khan which was affected by a flood last year.

It was executed with the support of the International Organization for Migration (IOM � UN Migration) and district administration and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), said a press release issued here on Thursday.

As part of the project a social mobilization process was adopted and health and hygiene kits were distributed among the male communities, and dignity kits among the female communities of the village.

The mass cleanliness campaign was launched in the village Kohawar in the form of cash for work activity, which provided cash assistance for livelihood improvement on one hand, and on the other hand, streets, channels, and communal places were made free of garbage contributing to environmental hygiene.

For the activity, 100 paid community volunteers from Mohalla DirKhan, Mohalla Pathan, Mohalla Baloch, and Mohalla Main Kohawar (25 from each Mohalla) were identified and selected. Looking into the covered area and population of Mohallas, the Community Volunteers from Pathan, Baloch, and DirKhan were engaged for three days.

The 25 community volunteers from Mohalla main Pathan were engaged for five days to assist the flood-affected community in their livelihood, to clean the streets, channels, ponds, and communal places of garbage.

The elders are also requesting assistance in the construction of a flood protection wall around the village to save the village from future disasters.

