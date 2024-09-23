Awareness drive on thalassemia to be launched across country: Rana Mashhood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan said on Monday that a vigorous awareness campaign was being launched across the country to spread awareness about thalassemia and hemophilia diseases.

During his visit at Sundas Foundation here, he commended the foundation’s work as a shining example of selflessness and compassion, adding that the foundation was doing great services for humanity. He praised the Sundas Foundation's dedication to providing free medical care and support to deserving patients.

The chairman also met with children undergoing treatment for thalassemia and other blood disorders and distributed gifts among patients. He termed the foundation work as a "beacon of hope" for underprivileged individuals suffering from deadly diseases. The Sundas Foundation's mission was truly admirable, and their commitment to serving humanity was unparalleled, he added.

Rana Mashhood appreciated the foundation’s administration for bringing advance and latest medical equipments to fight with thalassemia and hemophilia, saying that government was committed to provide all possible facilities to such institutions as serving the humanity was the motto of their government.

He emphasized the importance of promoting pre-marital thalassemia testing to prevent the spread of the disease. "We will work together with the Sundas Foundation to create awareness about thalassemia and the importance of pre-marital testing. This is a critical step in preventing the spread of this disease, and we will do everything possible to support this initiative," he added.

He further said, “I salute the director of foundation, Khalid Abbas Dar, and his other associates for giving their best efforts in this noble cause.” Rana Mashood assured the Sundas Foundation of his full support and collaboration to facilitate awareness walks across Pakistan.

Foundation Director Khalid Abbas Dar presented Rana Mashhood Ahmed with a commemorative shield as a token of appreciation. "We are grateful for your support and encouragement. Your presence here today means a lot to us, and we look forward to working together to make a difference in the lives of our patients," he said.

Chief Executive Officer Abdul Sattar, Director Finance Ali Rauf, Manager Marketing Imran Mehr, Medical Director Dr Adnan Gilani and others were also present.