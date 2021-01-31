UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Awareness Drive To Stop Use Of Plastic Bags Underway'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 02:20 PM

'Awareness drive to stop use of plastic bags underway'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir said that an effective awareness campaign was going-on to stop the use of polythene and plastic bags in the district.

Addressing at a seminar organized by district administration at Jinnah hall Company Bagh, she said the use of plastic bags was not only harmful for animals, plants and humans but also for environment so therefore, the use of polythene bags must be stopped.

The DC said that Sargodha was the fifth city in the country with regard to putting ban on the use of plastic bags, however the real goal could not be achieved without the cooperation of traders, shopkeepers and the general public.

She urged the participants to stop using plastic bags and use cloth bags, paper envelopes and utensils.

The seminar was attended by ADC Headquarter Arshad Wattoo, CO education Riaz Qadeer Bhatti, AC Sargodha Omar Draz Gondal and others.

Later, an awareness walk led by Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir was also held at Jinnah Baghto stop the use of plastic bags.

