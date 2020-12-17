UrduPoint.com
Awareness Drive Underway In City

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Albaryak and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) awareness campaign was underway to create awareness regarding cleanliness, dengue, smog and coronavirus among the localities of Rawalpindi city.

In this continuation, the teams visited Mohallah Raja Sultan, Saidpur Scheme UC-15 where the residents, shopkeepers & traders were requested to follow the SOP's regarding coronavirus i.e. to wash hands with soap for 20 seconds, keep distance, wear mask, avoid gatherings, cover nose and face if there is flue or cough, informed a spokesman.

As winter seasons arrives, pollution of vehicles, burning waste mix with fog that causes smog which is vulnerable for health.

The general public was also informed not to burn the waste, dump it in the waste containers or hand it over to the waste specialist of the companies. Precautionary measures regarding dengue fever were also highlighted.

The help line number 1139 is also highlighted so that, if people are having any queries regarding sanitation and cleanliness in their area, they can register complaints on it or give their suggestions.

